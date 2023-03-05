UN Chief Says Palestinians are Living ‘in Hell’ under Israeli occupation

March 5, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: via Facebook)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview on Saturday that Palestinians are “living in hell” under prolonged Israeli occupation, where they have been subjected to decades-long violence and human rights violations, The New Arab reported.

Guterres’ comments came days after illegal Jewish settlers carried out a rampage in the occupied West Bank town of Huwwara, where they torched cars and vandalized properties, in a bid to “seek revenge” for the killing of two Israelis and one Israeli-American last week.

One Palestinian man was killed and hundreds more injured in the violence, which drew international condemnation – including from the US.

Advocacy Groups Urge US to Ban Smotrich over Racist Call to ‘Wipe out’ Huwwara

After the violence, hardline Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the Palestinian town to be “erased and wiped out” last Wednesday, prompting global criticism. Smotrich’s provocative comments were called “racist and repugnant” by world leaders.

In a televised interview with Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera, Guterres also stated that he is following the situation in Huwwara with “great concern”, and has taken a firm stance against the violence and incitement there.

The UN Secretary-General stressed that Palestinian people are currently subjected to “great levels of suffering”, both in the occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Guterres also added that the international community must move strongly to “ensure that international law is respected”, but he acknowledged that they are not able to implement United Nations resolutions, as international governance is in need of “reforms in some areas”.

(The New Arab, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*