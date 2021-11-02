UN: Israel’s Demolition of Palestinian Homes Increased by 21%

Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem increased by 21 percent this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.

“In September, the Israeli authorities demolished, forced people to demolish, or seized eight Palestinian-owned structures across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” UNOCHA said in a report.

The report stated that the demolition and confiscation of the Palestinian structures “resulted in the displacement of two people, and affected the livelihoods or access to services of about 50 others.”

“The number of structures demolished or seized, and people displaced in September was the lowest recorded since June 2017; however, the number of structures demolished or seized, and people displaced, so far in 2021 represents an increase of 21 and 28 percent respectively, compared with the equivalent figures in 2020.”

“311 structures, or 56 percent of all structures” targeted in Area C in 2021 had been “seized without, or with very short, prior notice, utilizing various military orders, effectively preventing people from objecting in advance,” the report read, adding that “all the structures were targeted due to the lack of building permits, which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain in Area C and East Jerusalem.”

