Sheikh Jarrah Residents Refuse ‘Compromise’ with Settler Organizations (VIDEO)

November 2, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian and Israeli activists protest against house evictions in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Palestinian families facing eviction from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood turned down on Tuesday an Israeli court’s offer made last month, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to the court’s proposal, Sheikh Jarrah residents would be granted ‘protected residence’ status if they pay rent to the settler organization that claims the land on which their homes are built.

The ruling would list Jewish-owned Nahalat Shimon company as the owners of the property and the three Palestinian families would be forced to pay rent biennially in the sum of 2,400 shekels ($743).

The Palestinian families would also agree to pay legal and court costs in the sum of 30,000 shekels ($9,282) to the Nahalat Shimon Company. The court added that over the 15 years, the land ownership issue can be adjudicated.

The court gave the two sides until today to present their own amendments to the proposal but warned that it will issue a binding rule if the proposal is rejected.

Palestinians have refused to agree to the Israeli Supreme Court’s ruling, which would see their land and homes taken from them and handed to settler groups.

“The people of Sheikh Jarrah rejected the settlement proposal,” prominent social media activist Mohammed El-Kurd tweeted on Tuesday.

The decision will have serious repercussions for other Palestinian families who all face eviction from their homes by illegal Jewish settlers.

Currently, there are open eviction lawsuits against a total of approximately 50-60 families in Sheikh Jarrah (30 families – Kerem Al-Jaouni section and 20-30 families – Um Haroun section), which are at various stages of legal proceedings.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.