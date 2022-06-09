UN Report: Ending Israeli Occupation Important, Not Enough

An independent commission of inquiry set up by the United Nations Human Rights Council after the May 2021 war on Gaza said that Israel must do more than end the military occupation of Palestine, in a report released on Tuesday.

“Ending the occupation alone will not be sufficient,” the report said, urging additional action to ensure the equal enjoyment of human rights.

The report cited evidence saying Israel has “no intention of ending the occupation” and is pursuing “complete control” over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in a 1967 war.

The Commission released its 18-page report after conducting an assessment of recommendations made by previous Commissions of Inquiry and Fact-Finding Missions, as well as other United Nations mechanisms and its own hearings.

In its report, the Commission focused on the findings and recommendations directly related to underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict.

In its assessment, key recommendations have not been implemented and this lies at the heart of the conflict.

The Commission identified several overarching issues that lay at the core of most recommendations, including Israel’s failure to uphold the laws and customs of war, including those of belligerent occupation, violations and abuses of individual and collective rights, and a lack of accountability.

