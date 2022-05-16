In Photos: Palestinians Rally for the Right of Return in Gaza

May 16, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Thousands of Palestinians throughout the besieged Gaza Strip commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians throughout the besieged Gaza Strip continued to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba. 

Palestinians mark May 15 of every year as Nakba Day, a reference to the destruction of historic Palestine and the establishment of the state of Israel on its ruins. 

In a mass rally, national and Islamic groups gathered in front of the office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) in Gaza City.

Protesters raised Palestinian flags along with posters and placards, insisting on the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

