UN Security Council to Deliberate Elections in Palestine

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold today an open session chaired by Vietnam to discuss several issues, including pressuring Israel not to obstruct the holding of elections in all the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, according to Riyad Mansour, Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN.

Mansour stressed in an interview with the official Voice of Palestine radio the importance of this session in highlighting the Israeli violations of international law and the relevant UN resolutions, especially in the issues of settlement and annexation, in addition to the obstacles Israel places in the way of holding elections in Jerusalem.

He pointed to a meeting he is going to hold in the next few days with the representative of the UN Secretary-General to the peace process to discuss many important issues, including the electoral process and the role of the international community in ensuring its implementation without obstruction.

Mansour said that the European Union delegates are going to express in a joint statement their collective position, which is going to include support for holding the elections and a call on Israel not to put any obstacles in their way.

