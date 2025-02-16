By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Arab League condemns Israel’s obstruction of aid to Gaza, calling it “unacceptable humanely and morally,” and urges the international community to intervene.

The Arab League has slammed as “unacceptable both humanely and morally” the pace of aid entering the Gaza Strip and called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid in the enclave.

During a press conference at the Egyptian side of Rafah border crossing on Saturday, Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, said that “the pace at which aid is entering the Gaza Strip is not acceptable humanely and morally,” according to the Egyptian Al-Qahera News Channel, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Zaki also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid to enter.

Hamas has repeatedly highlighted Israel’s obstruction of aid entering the Gaza Strip, particularly aid related to shelter which worsens the suffering of the population.

Saturday’s captive exchange was initially put on hold by Hamas due to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement including the obstruction of the entry of relief supplies into the enclave.

Netanyahu’s ‘Refusal’

The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli KAN public broadcaster, reported on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza during security consultations the night before.

“Following a security consultation chaired by the prime minister, it was decided that the issue of caravans will be discussed in the coming days. Israel is fully coordinating with the United States,” an official reportedly told KAN.

The Israeli prime minister Netanyahu refuses to give approval for mobile homes and earthmoving equipment to enter Gaza which is part of the commitments of the ceasefire agreement and attached humanitarian protocol. pic.twitter.com/IGE2fZFY7o — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 16, 2025

According to the Times of Israel, the “apparent refusal by the premier to approve the entry of the equipment to the Strip comes as Netanyahu reportedly wants to extend the current first phase of the deal beyond the designated 42 days, which are set to end on March 1, and secure the freedom of more hostages as part of phase one.

This included “more hostages Israel now knows are in poor health,” the report claimed.

Ceasefire Violations

According to the Quds News Network (QNN), the Government Media Office in Gaza said Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment is a clear violation of its commitments under the ceasefire agreement and attached humanitarian protocol.

Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and wounded over 111,000 in its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip that began in October 2023. A ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19.

Hamas has documented 269 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since then, including killings, bombardments, aid restrictions, and continued attacks beyond Gaza.

Denial of Medical Supplies

In a document that was provided to Palestine Chronicle and other media outlets by a Hamas official, the Palestinian movement presented a list of the kinds of ways that Israel has been violating the terms of the ceasefire/prisoner-exchange agreement ratified in January.

The document breaks down the number of ceasefire violations, recorded at 269 between January 19 and February 11, as well as provides five separate categories of violations that either directly violate or violate the spirit of the deal. The categories include:

Field Violations

Prisoners

Humanitarian Aid

Denial of essential medical supplies

Political violations

The Hamas document also details twenty-two ways the ceasefire has been violated, fitting inside the above-mentioned categories.

(PC, Anadolu)