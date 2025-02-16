Moscow Welcomes Release of Russian Detainee, Thanks Palestinian Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Moscow expresses gratitude to Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt for their role in securing the release of Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from Gaza.

Moscow welcomed the release of Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in a captive exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance.

“We thank the Hamas administration for its decision,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Footage of the moment the Israeli detainee Alexander Trufanov, held by the Al-Quds Brigades, the moment he received the decision of his release. pic.twitter.com/cWEilULtZv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 15, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also issued a written statement expressing gratitude to the Palestinian side or their support in securing Trufanov’s release.

“We are grateful to the Palestinian side, as well as our Qatari and Egyptian partners, for their assistance in ensuring the successful resolution of this case,” the Russian Foreign Ministry statement, cited by Anadolu, read. “The rescue of our compatriots remains a top priority for us.”

Fourth Russian to be Freed

The ministry noted that Trufanov is the fourth Russian citizen to be freed from captivity. In November, three others were released “on an exceptional basis, without conditions or reciprocal demands from Israel.”

Russian Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, met with Trufanov on Saturday, welcoming his release.

Viktorov “sincerely welcomed the release of our compatriot,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

He emphasized that Russian diplomats “did not give up their efforts to rescue A. Trufanov even for a day,” adding that “We were in constant contact with the Israeli and all interested parties in the region on this issue, which is a priority for us.”

Joint Hamas, PIJ Release

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives – including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship – in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel released 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal, including 36 serving life sentences and 333 others detained from Gaza after October 7, 2023.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has published a series of videos featuring Russian-Israeli captive Alexander Trufanov ahead of his release along with two other Israeli captives today. One video published by the Quds News Network depicts the moment Trufanov was handed his release… pic.twitter.com/tZmPQRq71E — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) February 15, 2025

Before Trufanov’s release, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of him in Gaza during captivity, where he was seen spending time at the coast, including fishing and writing a note.

Palestinian Detainees

The released group of Palestinians included 36 detainees serving life sentences and 333 prisoners from Gaza who were arrested following October 7, 2023, according to a list provided by the Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and the Prisoners’ Club.

The list of names indicated that 29 of the freed prisoners are from the occupied West Bank, seven from occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs, while 24 have been forcibly deported.

The Israel Prison Service forced hundreds of Palestinian prisoners set for release to wear shirts featuring its logo, a Star of David, and the Arabic phrase: ‘We will not forget or forgive.’ Upon their release, Palestinian detainees were seen burning the uniforms in defiance.

Severe Torture, Abuse

Freed Palestinian detainees told Al Jazeera that they had been subjected to severe torture, abuse, and starvation while in Israeli detention.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that four of the released prisoners were transferred to the hospital due to the severity of their health conditions.

🚨 Statement from Ahmed Al-Qudra, Director of the Prisoners’ Media Office: The severe condition In which the prisoners are released exposes the scale of crimes and violations inside prisons, as the marks of torture and oppression are evident on their bodies. This demands a firm… pic.twitter.com/GiUX701g37 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 15, 2025

The harsh conditions in which they were released expose “the scale of crimes and violations inside prisons, as the marks of torture and oppression are evident on their bodies,” according to Ahmed Al-Qudra, Director of the Prisoners’ Media Office, who called for “a firm stance to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.”

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded more than 111,000.

(PC, Anadolu)