LIVE BLOG: Ongoing Massacres in Gaza | Political Tensions Over Israeli Captives – Day 536

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, while the fate of nine paramedics who went missing three days ago in Rafah remains unknown.

Meanwhile, political tensions in Israel are rising over the fate of Israeli captives as the genocide in Gaza resumes.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,021 Palestinians and injured 113,274 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Tue, Mar 25, 3:05 PM (Palestine Time)

One Palestinian Killed, Dozens Detained in Israeli Raids on West Bank

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A young Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli occupation forces who fired live ammunition and various explosives at a building in which he was holed up in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya.

Tue, Mar 25, 2:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Olmert, Gantz Sound Alarm: Threat of Civil War in Israel Closer than Ever

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s Blue and White party leader, Benny Gantz, and former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot have warned that Israel is “in danger” due to growing internal divisions, while former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated that Israel is “closer to civil war.”

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Tent in Khan Younis

PALESTINIAN INFORMATION CENTER: Israeli warplanes bombed a tent in the Tabariya area of Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Office: Gaza Has Largest Group of Amputee Children in Modern History

OHCA: “Gaza now has the largest group of child amputees in modern history.”

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Shifa Hospital Director: Unable to Provide Any Services

PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya):

Critical shortages across all Gaza hospitals

Insufficient blood supplies for treating wounded

Medical teams completely exhausted

Urgently need field hospitals, operating rooms and beds in northern Gaza

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Aerial and Artillery Bombardment Targets Multiple Gaza Areas

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli airstrike hit residential block in Nuseirat camp, damaging dozens of homes.

Heavy artillery targeted Al-Sultan and Saudi neighborhoods in Rafah.

Khan Yunis airstrike hit agricultural land alongside artillery shelling of Abasan town.

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Reducing International Staff in Gaza for Safety

UNITED NATIONS: UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci announced reducing international staff in Gaza by about one-third (30 of 100 personnel) due to safety concerns, affecting WFP, WHO and UNICEF operations.

Tue, Mar 25, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: 62 Killed, 296 Injured in 24 Hours

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals received 62 bodies and 296 injured in the past 24 hours, with total casualties since March 18 reaching 792 dead and 1,663 injured.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister Arrives at Knesset by Helicopter

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz arrived at the Knesset by military helicopter due to opposition protests around the building. Israeli media also that noted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered under heavy guard after protesters blocked surrounding streets.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Bombards Beit Lahia in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Intensive Israeli artillery shelling is targeting Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Police Use Force to Disperse Knesset Protesters

ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz reported Israeli police forcibly dispersed protesters who blocked roads around the Knesset in occupied Jerusalem. Israeli media said police arrested 5 protesters blocking traffic routes.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Hezbollah Commander Killed in Nabatieh Strike

ISRAELI MEDIA: According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), an Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, south Lebanon, on Monday, killed Hezbollah’s Southern Front anti-tank unit commander.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Airstrikes Hit Homes in Jabaliya, Al-Tuffah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes – one in Jabaliya town, northern Gaza, and another in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza City.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured in Beit Lahia House Bombing

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

Tue, Mar 25, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

White House Admits Journalist Was Accidentally Included in Yemen War Plans Chat

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A journalist from The Atlantic was mistakenly added to a secret US government chat discussing military strikes on Yemen, sparking outrage and political fallout.

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

One Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Gunfire in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the  Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls for Mobilization to Defend Gaza and Al-Aqsa

HAMAS STATEMENT:

The movement calls on masses to mobilize Friday-Sunday to defend Gaza, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa

Urges pressure to stop killings, siege and starvation

Demands travel to Al-Aqsa for solidarity and confrontation with settlers

Asks Arab/Islamic leaders to take decisive stance against aggression

Requests Friday sermons focus on Palestinian resistance

 

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

PRCS: Fate of 9 Paramedics Targeted in Rafah Unknown

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT:

9 paramedics remain missing 3 days after Israeli targeting in Rafah

Occupation blocking international rescue efforts

Hold Israel fully responsible for their safety

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

 

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Qalqiliya

WAFA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Al-Naqar neighborhood, Qalqilya. Israeli forces admitted killing a Palestinian, claiming he was an armed attacker planning operations.

 

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Captives' Families Demand Negotiator Resign

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 cited families of prisoners as saying that negotiator Ron Dermer secure their release or resign.

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman: Government Budget for Political Survival, Not State

ISRAELI MEDIA: Avigdor Lieberman said that the government budget serves political survival, not national interest, and that billions are stolen in the name of security while rewarding draft dodgers.

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Negotiator Refuses Meetings with Captives' Families

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 cited families as saying that Ron Dermer repeatedly rejects meeting requests.

Tue, Mar 25, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Forces Storm West Bank Villages, Refugee Camps

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli forces raided Deir Ghassana village near Ramallah.

Israeli forces raided Dheisheh refugee camp and villages near Ramallah.

