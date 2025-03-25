LIVE BLOG: Ongoing Massacres in Gaza | Political Tensions Over Israeli Captives – Day 536

Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, while the fate of nine paramedics who went missing three days ago in Rafah remains unknown.
Meanwhile, political tensions in Israel are rising over the fate of Israeli captives as the genocide in Gaza resumes.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,021 Palestinians and injured 113,274 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
One Palestinian Killed, Dozens Detained in Israeli Raids on West Bank
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A young Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli occupation forces who fired live ammunition and various explosives at a building in which he was holed up in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya.
Olmert, Gantz Sound Alarm: Threat of Civil War in Israel Closer than Ever
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s Blue and White party leader, Benny Gantz, and former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot have warned that Israel is “in danger” due to growing internal divisions, while former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated that Israel is “closer to civil war.”
Israeli Warplanes Bomb Tent in Khan Younis
PALESTINIAN INFORMATION CENTER: Israeli warplanes bombed a tent in the Tabariya area of Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
UN Office: Gaza Has Largest Group of Amputee Children in Modern History
OHCA: “Gaza now has the largest group of child amputees in modern history.”
Al-Shifa Hospital Director: Unable to Provide Any Services
PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya):
Critical shortages across all Gaza hospitals
Insufficient blood supplies for treating wounded
Medical teams completely exhausted
Urgently need field hospitals, operating rooms and beds in northern Gaza
Aerial and Artillery Bombardment Targets Multiple Gaza Areas
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli airstrike hit residential block in Nuseirat camp, damaging dozens of homes.
Heavy artillery targeted Al-Sultan and Saudi neighborhoods in Rafah.
Khan Yunis airstrike hit agricultural land alongside artillery shelling of Abasan town.
UN Reducing International Staff in Gaza for Safety
UNITED NATIONS: UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci announced reducing international staff in Gaza by about one-third (30 of 100 personnel) due to safety concerns, affecting WFP, WHO and UNICEF operations.
UN reduces humanitarian operations in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes intensify.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls the decision "difficult" amidst growing aggression.
Despite the scale-down, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reassures: "We are not leaving Gaza," stressing…
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025
Gaza Health Ministry: 62 Killed, 296 Injured in 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals received 62 bodies and 296 injured in the past 24 hours, with total casualties since March 18 reaching 792 dead and 1,663 injured.
Israeli Defense Minister Arrives at Knesset by Helicopter
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz arrived at the Knesset by military helicopter due to opposition protests around the building. Israeli media also that noted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered under heavy guard after protesters blocked surrounding streets.
Israeli Artillery Bombards Beit Lahia in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Intensive Israeli artillery shelling is targeting Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Israeli Police Use Force to Disperse Knesset Protesters
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz reported Israeli police forcibly dispersed protesters who blocked roads around the Knesset in occupied Jerusalem. Israeli media said police arrested 5 protesters blocking traffic routes.
Israeli Media: Hezbollah Commander Killed in Nabatieh Strike
ISRAELI MEDIA: According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), an Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, south Lebanon, on Monday, killed Hezbollah’s Southern Front anti-tank unit commander.
Two Airstrikes Hit Homes in Jabaliya, Al-Tuffah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes – one in Jabaliya town, northern Gaza, and another in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza City.
Killed, Injured in Beit Lahia House Bombing
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.
White House Admits Journalist Was Accidentally Included in Yemen War Plans Chat
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A journalist from The Atlantic was mistakenly added to a secret US government chat discussing military strikes on Yemen, sparking outrage and political fallout.
One Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Gunfire in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aqcQ38snqE
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025
Hamas Calls for Mobilization to Defend Gaza and Al-Aqsa
HAMAS STATEMENT:
The movement calls on masses to mobilize Friday-Sunday to defend Gaza, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa
Urges pressure to stop killings, siege and starvation
Demands travel to Al-Aqsa for solidarity and confrontation with settlers
Asks Arab/Islamic leaders to take decisive stance against aggression
Requests Friday sermons focus on Palestinian resistance
PRCS: Fate of 9 Paramedics Targeted in Rafah Unknown
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT:
9 paramedics remain missing 3 days after Israeli targeting in Rafah
Occupation blocking international rescue efforts
Hold Israel fully responsible for their safety
🚨For the third consecutive day, the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew members remains unknown after they were besieged and targeted by Israeli occupation forces in #Rafah.

⭕️Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continue to reject all coordination attempts by…
⭕️Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continue to reject all coordination attempts by…
— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) March 25, 2025
Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.
A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/CzyVyEOsCD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025
Palestinian Killed in Qalqiliya
WAFA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Al-Naqar neighborhood, Qalqilya. Israeli forces admitted killing a Palestinian, claiming he was an armed attacker planning operations.
Israeli forces shot and killed Palestinian youth Baraa Miskawi in Qalqilya’s Al-Naqar neighborhood, claiming he was armed. He was killed during an exchange of fire with occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/YOPhAff0qW
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025
Captives' Families Demand Negotiator Resign
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 cited families of prisoners as saying that negotiator Ron Dermer secure their release or resign.
Lieberman: Government Budget for Political Survival, Not State
ISRAELI MEDIA: Avigdor Lieberman said that the government budget serves political survival, not national interest, and that billions are stolen in the name of security while rewarding draft dodgers.
Israeli Negotiator Refuses Meetings with Captives' Families
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 cited families as saying that Ron Dermer repeatedly rejects meeting requests.
Forces Storm West Bank Villages, Refugee Camps
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli forces raided Deir Ghassana village near Ramallah.
Israeli forces raided Dheisheh refugee camp and villages near Ramallah.
Palestinian media: Israeli forces raided Deir Ghassana village near Ramallah, as well as Dheisheh refugee camp and other villages in the area. pic.twitter.com/fY0VQqCvMh
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025
