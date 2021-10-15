UNESCO Approves Two Pro-Palestinian Resolutions

October 15, 2021 Blog, News
UNESCO meeting room. (Photo: via MEMO)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted on Wednesday two resolutions in favor of Palestine at the 212th session of its executive board held in Paris, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the resolutions on occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions were unanimously adopted by members of the organization’s executive council.

The resolutions affirm the status of East Jerusalem as an occupied city and call for an immediate halt to illegal measures taken by Israel in the holy city of Jerusalem, according to Anadolu.

Welcoming the resolutions, the ministry called on the international community and UNESCO to put pressure on Israel to stop its illegal actions, Anadolu reported.

(AA, PC, Social Media)

