UNESCO Approves Two Pro-Palestinian Resolutions

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted on Wednesday two resolutions in favor of Palestine at the 212th session of its executive board held in Paris, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the resolutions on occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions were unanimously adopted by members of the organization’s executive council.

The State of Palestine today welcomed the adoption of two resolutions on Palestine by UNESCO. The two resolutions were on Occupied Palestine and the implementation of resolutions concerning educational and cultural institutions in the occupied Arab territories. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/teiXhgy1mZ — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) October 13, 2021

The resolutions affirm the status of East Jerusalem as an occupied city and call for an immediate halt to illegal measures taken by Israel in the holy city of Jerusalem, according to Anadolu.

Welcoming the resolutions, the ministry called on the international community and UNESCO to put pressure on Israel to stop its illegal actions, Anadolu reported.

(AA, PC, Social Media)