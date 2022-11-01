UNGA Calls on Israel to Get Rid of Nuclear Arsenal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee stated last Friday that Israel must get rid of its nuclear arsenal and place its nuclear sites under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The resolution, submitted by Egypt, was sponsored by the Palestinian Authority and 19 countries, including Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates. It passed by an overwhelming majority vote of 152 to 5.

Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Palau, and the United States opposed the resolution over the “risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East. 24 countries, including some European members, abstained.

The resolution notes that Israel is the only country in the Middle East and one of the few among the 193 UN member states not to have signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

(The Palestine Chronicle)