‘We Support Palestinians’ Right to Self Defense’: Iran’s President Speaks to Hamas Leaders

October 8, 2023 Blog, News
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. (Photo: Mohammad Hossein Taaghi, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that Iran supports the Palestinians’ right to self-defense and accused Israel of being a danger to the region, Iran’s news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation,” Raisi said, quoted by state television.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter.”

Earlier on Sunday, Raisi spoke with leaders of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, state media said.

“Raisi discussed the developments in Palestine in separate phone calls with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the (Hamas) political bureau,” IRNA reported.

‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation’ Continues, Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hundreds in Gaza – LIVE BLOG

In an unprecedented move, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza launched a major attack on Israel on Saturday morning. In response, Israel bombed several sites in Gaza, killing over 300 Palestinians.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

