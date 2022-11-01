Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Women Harvesting Olive Crops near Nablus

Jewish settlers on Tuesday attacked Palestinian women harvesting their olive crops in the village of Qaryout, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, said that settlers attempted to steal the olive crops the women harvested as Israeli soldiers detained village residents who wanted to help the women ward off the settlers.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)