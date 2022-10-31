‘The Witness’ Raises Awareness of Violence against Women (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A play entitled “The Witness”, attracted hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza.

The play, a local production, raises awareness of violence against women in the Gaza Strip.

“This initiative is part of a group of initiatives we launched in Gaza,” Dr. Said Amin Nassar, Secretary of the Bunyan Association for Community Development, told The Palestine Chronicle.

“The Witness” addresses the important subject of the violence against women in the Gaza Strip, following an increase in violent incidents targetting women.

“The play is based on accounts by real victims, whose identity was protected,” Dr. Nassar said.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)