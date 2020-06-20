UNHRC Adopts Resolution on Israel’s Accountability for Human Rights Violations in Palestine

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad al-Maliki said on Friday evening that the UN Human Rights Council approved a draft resolution submitted by the State of Palestine, which calls for holding Israel accountable for its human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian Territory.

22 states voted in favor, 17 countries abstained, and eight countries voted against the draft resolution submitted by the State of Palestine through its Permanent Mission in the United Nations.

Israel traditionally boycotts all Agenda Item 7 debates to protest the mandate that the UNHRC must debate alleged Israeli human rights abuses at every session. Such a mandate exists only for Israel and is not leveled at any other country.https://t.co/ibvM5gk7nB — Ali Kabir (@WCHumanright) June 20, 2020

Al-Maliki pointed out to the importance of voting in favor of the resolution at this critical time, when Israel is planning to annex portions of the occupied Palestinian Territory with the support and direct encouragement of the current US administration, in clear violation of international law and its resolutions.

He described the countries that voted against the draft resolution as “practicing political hypocrisy and standing in the face of justice and on the wrong side of history,” and that voting against the draft resolution means “support for Israeli war criminals.”

Al-Malki urged all members of the international community to encourage compliance with international law, and to ensure respect for international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)