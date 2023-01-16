Italian Solidarity Activist Detained by Israeli Soldiers at Deheisheh Refugee Camp

January 16, 2023
Italian activist Stefania Costantini was detained by Israeli forces in the Deheisheh refugee camp. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli soldiers detained this morning an Italian solidarity activist during a raid at the Deheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers broke into and searched the house of Palestinian journalist Nidal Abu Aker, beat his son, who recently underwent surgery, and interrogated his wife.

Israeli soldiers also broke into the home of Abu Aker’s elderly mother where they found Italian activist Stefania Costantini and detained her.

During the raid, a 14-year-old boy, identified as Omar Lutfi Khumour was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

