Unpacking Ghassan Kanafani: FloodGate Podcast Revisits His Enduring Legacy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The episode sheds new light on Kanafani’s revolutionary Marxist politics and his lasting influence on global movements for liberation.

In a new episode of the FloodGate podcast, Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud sits down with Louis Brehony, co-editor of Ghassan Kanafani: Selected Political Writings, to examine the life, thought, and revolutionary politics of one of Palestine’s most influential intellectuals.

The discussion traces Kanafani’s Marxist worldview, his central role in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and his visionary ideas on resistance, media, and liberation.

The episode also addresses the reasons behind Israel’s assassination of Kanafani in 1972 and highlights aspects of his legacy that remain less understood today, including his call for the creation of a “new Palestinian human” after the 1967 Naksa.

Kanafani’s writings, they argue, continue to inspire anti-colonial struggles across the world.

(The Palestine Chronicle)