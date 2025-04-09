Unprecedented Poll Shows Most Americans Hold ‘Unfavorable Opinion’ of Israel

A growing majority of Americans now hold unfavorable views of Israel and strongly oppose US control over Gaza, according to new Pew survey data.

The majority of Americans now express a “somewhat or very unfavorable opinion of Israel,” according to the results of a new Pew Research Center survey published on Tuesday.

According to the center, “this marks an 11-point increase in unfavorable views since March 2022”.

Additionally, “the share of U.S. adults who voice very unfavorable views of Israel has roughly doubled over this period”.

According to the poll, a vast majority of Americans, around 62 percent, oppose the US taking over the Gaza Strip, with 49 percent strongly opposed, 22 percent unsure, and 15 percent in favor.

This is why they are cracking down so hard: “More than half of U.S. adults (53%) now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42% in March 2022 – before the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip”

https://t.co/byPVQgd96A — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 9, 2025

Even among Republicans, 44 percent oppose US control over Gaza, compared to only 27 percent who support the idea.

In addition, “38% of Americans do not think it is likely the president will pursue this policy.”

Democrats are relatively united in their opposition, with 80 percent opposing the measure, including 72 percent who strongly oppose it.

Pro-Israel Bias

The poll also showed that 31 percent of Americans believe Trump is too biased toward Israel, compared to 29 percent who believe he is balanced, and 37 percent who are unsure.

Trump’s unexpected embrace of diplomacy with Iran has thrown Netanyahu off balance and exposed cracks in the US-Israel “special relationship.” Read the latest analysis by @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/TPN1RAcHuT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 8, 2025

By comparison, last July, 21% of Americans believed former President Joe Biden was too favorable to the Israelis, 20% believed he was too favorable to the Palestinians, 18% said he was striking the right balance, and 40% were unsure.

Across the party lines, at least a third of each coalition is unsure about Trump’s handling of these relations. While about half of Republicans believe Trump is striking the right balance (51%), a similar percentage of Democrats (50%) believe he is too favorable to Israelis.

Trust in Netanyahu

Another poll showed that Americans’ trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains relatively low (32%).

This poll was conducted from March 24-30, just before Netanyahu’s recent visit to Washington, among a nationally representative sample of 3,605 American adults.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

💔 “He’s the only one I have” — heartbreaking words from the mother of Arkan Al-Najjar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced people’s tents in the Mowassi area of Khan Yunis. His grandmother was also injured while they were on their way to buy food.#Gaza… pic.twitter.com/tP4glhLUgk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 9, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(AJA, PC)