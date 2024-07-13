GAZA LIVE BLOG: Over 350 Killed, Wounded in Israeli Massacre of Khan Yunis Refugees- Day 281

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Five Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted an area crowded with displaced people west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Gaza Government Media Office said that 71,338 people have been infected with viral hepatitis due to displacement in various parts of the Strip since the beginning of the war on October 7. EuroMed Monitor reported that The Israeli army committed horrific atrocities against civilians during its 4-day assault on the western neighborhoods of Gaza City. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, July 13, 3:00 pm (Gmt+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

QNN: The number of victims of the Israeli raid that targeted a prayer hall in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, has risen to 15 martyrs and wounded.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to detonate a minefield in an Israeli engineering force, killing and wounding them in the Al-Shawka neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD: The horrific massacre committed by the Zionist entity in Al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis is an insistence on continuing the war of extermination against our people.

HAMAS: The Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis is a dangerous escalation in the series of crimes and massacres unprecedented in the history of wars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli raid targeting a prayer hall in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Two citizens were killed when an Israeli drone targeted the car they were in in the town of Khardali (south) while they were filling up with water.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Metlatat barracks in the Upper Galilee with rockets, confirming a direct hit.

Saturday, July 13, 1:30 pm (Gmt+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The ministry has so far documented the deaths of 71 Palestinians during the bombing of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to the injury of 289 others, amid expectations that the number of martyrs will rise in the coming hours.

UNRWA MEDIA ADVISOR: The situation in Gaza is an unprecedented humanitarian tsunami.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip confirmed the killing of Muhammad Hamad, Deputy Director of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Civil Defense, and the injury of 8 members of the apparatus in the Israeli bombing of the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Horrific massacres were committed by Israeli warplanes in the Al-Mawasi area, in the southern city of Khan Yunis. The area had been designed as 'safe' by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/DqgV7jbvjS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 13, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media quoted eyewitnesses at the site of the massacre committed by the occupation forces in Khan Yunis (southern Gaza Strip) as saying that a series of violent raids by F-16 aircraft targeted the displaced persons camp west of the city.

AL-JAZEERA: The medical teams will declare the Nasser Hospital out of service due to their inability to receive more cases, while the recovery of the wounded and bodies continues in the area targeted by the occupation in Al Mawasi.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We ambushed a convoy of Israeli vehicles in Rafah.

Saturday, July 13, 11:30 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out violent raids with five missiles on displacement camps west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of dead and wounded.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted an area crowded with displaced people west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

JAPANESE FM: Japan announced that it will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of recognizing the state of Palestine.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out violent raids with five missiles on displacement camps west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of dead and wounded. Five Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded in an Israeli bombardment that… pic.twitter.com/YF8hnpiHXg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 13, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 quoted former head of the Shin Bet security service Ami Ayalon as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be prevented from appointing a new head of the agency, because it would be a political party appointment.

Saturday, July 13, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 71,338 people have been infected with viral hepatitis due to displacement in various parts of the Strip since the beginning of the war on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the Israeli prisoners continue their march towards occupied Jerusalem on its fourth day, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approve the exchange deal.

UNRWA: We need a political solution in Gaza, otherwise we will lose an entire generation of children.

Saturday, July 13, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: The failure of the international community to stop Israeli crimes enabled Israel to commit genocide in Gaza.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: The failure of the international community to stop Israeli crimes enabled Israel to commit genocide in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/DuJtLvzBLs pic.twitter.com/bHApTPQPhl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 13, 2024

ISRAELI OFFICIAL: Israel’s Channel 12 quoted a security official as saying that a swap deal could be reached within two weeks, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence will delay negotiations for weeks and may even halt them.

Saturday, July 13, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that 9 buildings were damaged in the town of Metulla in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, due to a missile attack from southern Lebanon yesterday afternoon, Friday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from last night’s Israeli bombing of the Al-Ra’i family home in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 5, including two children.

AL-JAZEERA: At least 10 people were injured in a bombing that targeted a house on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, in light of the occupation’s intensification of bombing the camp over the past two days.

Saturday, July 13, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-AQSA TV CHANNEL: The Israeli occupation aircraft are launching violent air strikes on the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, July 13, 05:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted two suspicious aerial targets in Eilat.

A mother searching for the grave of her son following the withdrawal of occupation forces from the industrial zone in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/VEemeaUWXX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 13, 2024

EUROMED MONITOR: The Israeli army committed horrific atrocities against civilians during its 4-day assault on the western neighborhoods of Gaza City.

HAARETZ: Netanyahu’s refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor undermines efforts to conclude the deal.

Saturday, July 13, 04:00 am (Gmt+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed growing concern among the families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza, due to the deepening differences between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar regarding the exchange deal with Hamas.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded around the city of Eilat in southern Israel.

Saturday, July 13, 03:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Thousands of Jordanians participated in a march in the center of the capital, Amman, on Friday evening, to demand an end to the devastating Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian resistance.

Saturday, July 13, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in the Israeli occupation’s bombing of a house near the Islamic University east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)