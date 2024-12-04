A Palestinian was killed and others were injured at dawn on Wednesday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent housing displaced people in a school affiliated with UNRWA in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to be trapped in northern Gaza, as Jabaliya camp has been subjected to violent Israeli artillery shelling at dawn on Wednesday.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,502 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
NATO Secretary General Concerned over Situation in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and praised the ceasefire in Lebanon and expressed hope that it would remain in place.
Oxygen Supply Stopped at Kamal Adwan Hospital
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Oxygen supplies to Kamal Adwan Hospital have completely stopped after it was targeted yesterday by the Israeli occupation.
New Lebanon Death Toll
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The Lebanese Minister of Health announced a new death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, which reached 4,047 dead and 16,638 injured.
Drone Kills Palestinian in Al-Maghazi
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in gunfire from an Israeli drone east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Balad
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
📸 A photo captures the Israeli occupation expelling the last remaining residents of the northern Gaza Strip.
This is the aftermath of the destruction of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia.
Netanyahu Pushes Ministers to Break the Law
WALLA: Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot said that Netanyahu, suspected of crimes, is pushing his ministers to break the law as a cover for criminal acts.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: There were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Ben-Gvir Demands Dismissal of Government Legal Adviser
ISRAELI NATIONAL RADIO: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the government’s attorney general should be dismissed because she wants to bring down him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government.
Al-Quds Brigades Bomb Netzarim
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled with mortar shells a position of Israeli soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.
Israeli Army Asks Officers, Soldiers to Refrain from Traveling
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The army estimates that the ICC decisions may encourage the arrest of officers and soldiers who participated in the Gaza war.
The army asked officers and soldiers who served in Gaza to refrain from traveling for fear of being investigated or arrested.
Our @AJIunit investigation exposes war crimes in Gaza through the medium of photos and videos posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves during the year-long conflict.
Nine Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Vehicle near Nablus
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Settlers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle in the vicinity of the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.
One Killed in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A person was killed in an Israeli bombardment on the southern city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Israel's Bezeq
AL-JAZEERA: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said it has withdrawn its investments from Israel’s Bezeq Telecom because it provides telecommunications services to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
UNGA Calls for Establishment of Palestinian State
UNGA: The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the holding of an international conference next June to advance the two-state solution.
Katz Purges the Army of Netanyahu Critics
HAARETZ: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has begun purging the army of critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Settlers Attack Palestinians near Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Jewish settlers attacked citizens’ homes at dawn on Wednesday and set fire to a house and a car in the town of Beit Furik in Nablus, north of the West Bank.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza, has been subjected to violent Israeli artillery shelling at dawn on Wednesday.
Killed, Wounded in School in Bureij
AL-AQSA TV: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured at dawn on Wednesday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent housing displaced people in a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ( UNRWA ) in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Raid on Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the Nuseirat camp and another south of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured before dawn on Wednesday, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Abu Areef area, south of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Intensive Artillery Shelling in Deir Al-Balah, Khan Yunis
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes before dawn on Wednesday, in conjunction with intensive artillery shelling on the towns of Al-Qarara and Wadi Al-Salqa, between Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis.
Palestinian Boy Killed in Jerusalem
AL-AQSA TV: Omar Shuwaiki, 15, was killed early Wednesday, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Silwan on the outskirts of occupied Jerusalem.
Most of Houses Damaged in Metulla
CHANNEL 12: More than 60% of the homes in the settlement of Metula, near the border with Lebanon, were severely damaged during the war.
