LIVE BLOG: Israel Burns Refugee Tents in Bureij | Resistance Bombs Netzarim – Day 425

December 4, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Over 15 tents were set on fire with displaced Palestinians inside in Al-Bureij. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A Palestinian was killed and others were injured at dawn on Wednesday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent housing displaced people in a school affiliated with UNRWA in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to be trapped in northern Gaza, as Jabaliya camp has been subjected to violent Israeli artillery shelling at dawn on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,502 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Dec 4, 1:54 PM (Palestine Time)

NATO Secretary General Concerned over Situation in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and praised the ceasefire in Lebanon and expressed hope that it would remain in place.

Wed, Dec 4, 1:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Oxygen Supply Stopped at Kamal Adwan Hospital

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Oxygen supplies to Kamal Adwan Hospital have completely stopped after it was targeted yesterday by the Israeli occupation.

Wed, Dec 4, 1:54 PM (Palestine Time)

New Lebanon Death Toll

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The Lebanese Minister of Health announced a new death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, which reached 4,047 dead and 16,638 injured.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Drone Kills Palestinian in Al-Maghazi

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in gunfire from an Israeli drone east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Balad

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Pushes Ministers to Break the Law

WALLA: Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot said that Netanyahu, suspected of crimes, is pushing his ministers to break the law as a cover for criminal acts.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: There were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Demands Dismissal of Government Legal Adviser

ISRAELI NATIONAL RADIO: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the government’s attorney general should be dismissed because she wants to bring down him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government.

Wed, Dec 4, 12:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Bomb Netzarim

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled with mortar shells a position of Israeli soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Asks Officers, Soldiers to Refrain from Traveling

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

The army estimates that the ICC decisions may encourage the arrest of officers and soldiers who participated in the Gaza war.

The army asked officers and soldiers who served in Gaza to refrain from traveling for fear of being investigated or arrested.

 

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Nine Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Vehicle near Nablus

AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Settlers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle in the vicinity of the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A person was killed in an Israeli bombardment on the southern city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Israel's Bezeq

AL-JAZEERA: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said it has withdrawn its investments from Israel’s Bezeq Telecom because it provides telecommunications services to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

UNGA Calls for Establishment of Palestinian State

UNGA: The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the holding of an international conference next June to advance the two-state solution.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz Purges the Army of Netanyahu Critics

HAARETZ: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has begun purging the army of critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Attack Palestinians near Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Jewish settlers attacked citizens’ homes at dawn on Wednesday and set fire to a house and a car in the town of Beit Furik in Nablus, north of the West Bank.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza, has been subjected to violent Israeli artillery shelling at dawn on Wednesday.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in School in Bureij

AL-AQSA TV: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured at dawn on Wednesday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent housing displaced people in a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ( UNRWA ) in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Raid on Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the Nuseirat camp and another south of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

 

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured before dawn on Wednesday, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Abu Areef area, south of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Intensive Artillery Shelling in Deir Al-Balah, Khan Yunis

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes before dawn on Wednesday, in conjunction with intensive artillery shelling on the towns of Al-Qarara and Wadi Al-Salqa, between Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Boy Killed in Jerusalem

AL-AQSA TV: Omar Shuwaiki, 15, was killed early Wednesday, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Silwan on the outskirts of occupied Jerusalem.

Wed, Dec 4, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Most of Houses Damaged in Metulla

CHANNEL 12: More than 60% of the homes in the settlement of Metula, near the border with Lebanon, were severely damaged during the war.

