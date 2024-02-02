‘Uphold Consistency on International Law’ – Indonesian Diplomat to EU

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called for a “consistent position” with respect to international law when it comes to Gaza and “justice for Palestinians.”

Addressing the opening of the EU-Indo-Pacific Forum in Brussels, Marsudi reportedly said ‘Listen to your heart and do the right thing, to stop atrocities in Gaza, in Palestine.”

She added, “The EU, and all of us, as firm supporters of upholding international law, will also have a consistent position when it comes to Gaza,” reports the Anadolu news agency.

Noting that Palestine has been encountering continuing injustice for the past seven decades, Marsudi asked: “Will we continue to be silent? … We will not.”

The foreign minister also stressed that it is “very important that we should continue the work” for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees.

Several nations including the US and UK have suspended US$ 440 million worth of funding to the relief agency, after Israel alleged some of its staff were involved in the October 7 operation by the Palestinian Resistance.

Marsudi said that “Without respect for international law, the mighty will continue to take all. No state is above the law. ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and EU should be at the frontline in respecting values and principles of international law.”

She also noted: “Consistency between values and action reflect the sincerity of our moral ground (as) it shows who we actually are.”

In a post on X on Friday, she also said it was important “to uphold a consistent position when it comes to Gaza & towards justice for Palestinians, & to continue support for UNRWA.”

Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell thanked Marsudi for reminding the forum of the “open conflict” which is “call to the humanity,” reports Anadolu.

Calling the ongoing conflict in Gaza “very tragic events,” Borrell said: “More can be done” with respect to the support of the Palestinian people.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,019 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,139 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)