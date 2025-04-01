US Bombardment in Yemen: Ansarallah Reports Heavy Strikes in Saada, Sanaa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US airstrikes targeted Ansarallah-controlled areas in Yemen, as the group vows to continue its operations in the Red Sea and support for Gaza.

Yemeni media outlets reported that 15 US airstrikes targeted multiple areas in Saada Governorate and the capital, Sanaa, since dawn on Tuesday.

Additionally, two strikes reportedly hit Kamaran Island, west of the coastal city of Hodeidah.

According to these reports, the strikes targeted various locations east and south of Saada city, including the Takhiya area in Majz district and Sahar district.

This comes as US officials acknowledged that Washington remains uncertain whether the missile commander of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement was killed in the strikes.

Earlier, the group announced that it had downed a US MQ-9 drone while it was conducting “hostile missions” in the airspace of Ma’rib Governorate in central Yemen.

A Pentagon official confirmed to Al-Jazeera that the US administration is aware of reports that Ansarallah forces shot down an American drone.

US President Donald Trump stated in a post on Truth Social on Monday that US airstrikes over the past two weeks had killed a number of Ansarallah fighters and leaders in Yemen.

Over this period, the US has escalated its airstrikes on Ansarallah-controlled areas, resulting in deaths, injuries, and significant destruction of infrastructure, according to statements from the group.

On March 15, Trump announced that he had ordered a “major attack” against Ansarallah in Yemen, threatening to “completely destroy” the group.

In response, Ansarallah declared that such threats would not deter it from continuing its support for Gaza.

It resumed strikes on sites inside Israel and attacks on ships in the Red Sea, coinciding with Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza on March 18.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)