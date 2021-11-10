US Changes Vote from ‘No’ to ‘Abstention’ on UN Resolution on Palestinian Right of Return

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday did not vote against a UN General Assembly Resolution affirming the right of return for Palestinian refugees, breaking the voting pattern set by his predecessor Donald Trump, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Under Trump, all such UN texts received an automatic “no” vote, while the Obama administration generally abstained on this particular reaffirmation resolution, which comes up annually before the UN General Assembly.

US changes its UN vote from 'no' to 'abstention' on UNRWA affirmation – The Biden administration did not reject a UN General Assembly Resolution granting Palestinian refugees the right to return to Israel.https://t.co/yk5UWGbDnF — Jay Sadian (@DrJayinLA) November 10, 2021

“This year, the United States returns to a position of abstention on the text ‘Assistance to Palestine Refugees’,” the Jerusalem Post quoted the US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills as telling the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee on Tuesday.

The committee gave initial approval to six draft resolutions that will come later this year before the assembly plenum for a final vote. Three of those texts affirmed the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which serves 5.7 million Palestinian refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

US abstention on an annual UN resolution on Palestinian refugees' right to return to territories occupied by Israel is more in line with Obama than Trumphttps://t.co/0PCBqQvsyP — TRT World (@trtworld) November 10, 2021

All three resolutions call for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their home or for their receipt of compensation for the property they lost when they fled during the Nakba and since 1948.

The text of this was passed by 160 votes to 1; only Israel voted against. The European Union supported all three draft resolutions and nine countries, including the US and Canada, abstained.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)