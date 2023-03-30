US Democrats Call for Investigation into Israel’s Use of American Weapons on Palestinians

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been urged by Democrat members of Congress to carry out an investigation into Israel’s use of American weapons to carry out human rights abuses against Palestinians, in violation of US laws, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The request was made in a letter written by Rep. Jamaal Bowman. The letter has been signed so far by ten members of Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Summer Lee, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, André Carson, and Ayanna Pressley.

According to Bowman’s office, US Senator Bernie Sanders is spearheading a campaign to garner the support of other Democrat lawmakers.

In the letter, the Biden administration is urged to change US policy towards Israel.

“At this inflection point, we ask your administration to undertake a shift in US policy in recognition of the worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights,” the letter said.

“Only by protecting democracy, human rights, and self-determination for all Palestinians and Israelis can we achieve a lasting peace.”

The letter highlighted the “shocking violence” of the Israeli occupation forces.

The latest violence perpetrated by the Israelis comes amid an already violent year, the letter continued.

Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 90 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including 17 children.

(PC, MEMO)