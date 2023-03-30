Israeli Strikes near Damascus Wound two Syrian Soldiers

The aftermath of the Israeli attack on a residential building in central Damascus on Feb 19, 2023. (Photo: SANA via Twitter)

Israel carried out missile strikes near Damascus early on Thursday that wounded two soldiers, the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital early Thursday morning, an AFP correspondent reported.

“At around 01:20 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syria’s defense ministry said.

It did not provide any details on the targets but said the strikes wounded two soldiers and caused material damage.

Syria’s air defenses intercepted several missiles, the ministry added.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint there.

Last month, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district that houses state security agencies, the Observatory said at the time.

(The New Arab, PC)

