US Governor Approves ‘Florida stands with Israel’ License Plates

September 23, 2020 Blog, News
Florida greenlights 'Florida Stands with Israel' specialty license plates. (Photo: via Twitter)

Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday allowing the creation of dozens of specialty license plates, including one emblazoned with “Florida stands with Israel”.

At least 3,000 plates must be ordered before production begins, and the Israeli-American Council has already promised to launch a marketing campaign to make sure the message is seen on the roads of the panhandle state.

The Israeli-American Council will also host a competition to decide which design will adorn the plates.

Governor DeSantis is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

As a member of the House of Representatives, DeSantis advocated cutting US aid to the Palestinian Authority until it “recognizes Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state”. He also introduced an act allowing Israeli companies to label items manufactured in the occupied West Bank as “Made in Israel”.

Last year, the Florida governor ordered the state to no longer reimburse employees for travel expenses incurred with Airbnb and placed the company on a “Scrutinised Companies List” after it withdrew from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The company later reversed its ban on rental listings in settlements considered illegal under international law.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

