US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives in Israel, Vows Support on Iran

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States’ “ironclad” support for Israel’s security, Reuters news agency reported.

“We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” she said in a speech at the Knesset.

“Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us.”

The Democratic House speaker also said she hoped that the Senate will “very soon” approve the additional funding that the House passed last September for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Democrat rep Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Israel this week & called the formation of Israel the" greatest thing to have happened in the C20th". Celebrating ethnic cleansing & settler colonialism is par for the course for US officials.https://t.co/FtKAy2YI4u — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) February 17, 2022

The visit came at a time of heightened tensions following clashes between Palestinians and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in a 1967 war.

