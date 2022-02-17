US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives in Israel, Vows Support on Iran

February 17, 2022 Blog, News
A delegation led by US House Speaker Nancy Palosi visits the Iron Dome. (Photo: via Nancy Pelosi Twitter page)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States’ “ironclad” support for Israel’s security, Reuters news agency reported.

“We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” she said in a speech at the Knesset.

“Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us.”

The Democratic House speaker also said she hoped that the Senate will “very soon” approve the additional funding that the House passed last September for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

The visit came at a time of heightened tensions following clashes between Palestinians and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in a 1967 war.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*