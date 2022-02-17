UN Urges Israel to Stop Demolition of Palestinian Homes

The UN has called on Israel to put an end to its policy of demolishing Palestinian homes and evicting their residents in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Anadolu news agency reported.

BREAKING: SHEIKH JARRAH IS UNDER ATTACK FOR THE 5TH NIGHT IN A ROW. Share this news & raise your voice loud for Palestine. Our resistance continues until Palestine is free. ⬇️#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/pLTTCmwl1k — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah USCPR (@USCPR_) February 16, 2022

The call was made by Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, during a press conference in New York.

Since Sunday, illegal Jewish settlers and extreme right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir have increased their attacks on Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, protected by Israeli security forces. Such attacks are part of the efforts to expel Palestinian families from their homes.

Amnesty International warned Israel on Tuesday that forcible transfer of Palestinians under occupation amounts to a war crime, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Read more: https://t.co/a3ckL7osPN pic.twitter.com/iAIzH8wtch — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 16, 2022

“We are following up closely the situation in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah and the possibility of evicting Palestinians from their homes,” explained Dujarric.

“It is very important to de-escalate the tension and maintain self-control and tranquillity. We continuously ask the Israeli authorities to put an end to the policy of demolishing Palestinian homes and stop evicting Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and anywhere else in the West Bank.”

When asked to comment on Israel’s killing of 26-year-old Palestinian Nihad Al-Barghouti on Tuesday, Dujarric replied, “We are worried about the escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)