US Sanctions ICC Chief Karim Khan over Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US Treasury sanctioned ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan after the court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The decision follows President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on February 7 sanctioning the ICC for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the Treasury Department on Thursday, it was announced that British-born Khan had been added to the ‘Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List’ of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Under the sanctions, any US assets owned by Khan may be frozen and he would be denied entry into the country.

Trump accused the World Court of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

He claimed the ICC “has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting” Netanyahu and Gallant.

ICC Slams Decision

The ICC said it “deplores the designation for sanctions by the US administration of ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan.

The Court pledged “to continue carrying out its judicial mandate in the interest of millions of innocent victims of atrocities” and called upon its “125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for international justice.”

Welcomed by Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for imposing sanctions on the ICC, describing the move as “bold.”

In a statement released by his office last week, he said the order would “defend America and Israel from the anti-American and antisemitic corrupt court that has no jurisdiction or basis to engage in lawfare against us.”

Netanyahu accused the ICC of waging “a ruthless campaign against Israel,” claiming it to be “a trial run for action against America.”

Israel faces charges of genocide brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023. Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 100,000 injured in Israel’s 15-month-long military assault on the Gaza Strip which began in October 2023. A ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 has brought the onslaught to a halt.

(PC, MEMO)