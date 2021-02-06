US Senate Overwhelmingly Votes to Keep US Embassy in Jerusalem

February 6, 2021 Blog, News
US Embassy road signs in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

The US Senate has voted on Friday in favor of keeping the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Senator Bill Hagerty disclosed in a written statement that the Senate voted 97-3 to pass a bill presented by his Republican colleague Jim Inhofe.

Hagerty added that the Senate approved an amendment to the Balancing Act that “would make the US embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved. It’s an important message that we acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

Former US President Donald Trump moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, after unilaterally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

“The Trump administration has fulfilled its promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish state of Israel, and it must remain there,” affirmed Senator Hagerty.

Senator Inhofe expressed in the same written statement:

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. I am proud that the legislation to protect the US embassy from being transferred or downgraded has been approved.”

US media reported that Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders was among those opposing the bill.

On the other hand, the international community refuses to recognize Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.