The US Senate has voted on Friday in favor of keeping the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Senator Bill Hagerty disclosed in a written statement that the Senate voted 97-3 to pass a bill presented by his Republican colleague Jim Inhofe.

Only three senators voted nay last night on an amendment to keep the US embassy in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, many of the same lawmakers supporting this amendment will insist that it is Palestinians who hinder progress on a negotiated peace. https://t.co/u4yY2jp3By — Adalah Justice Project (@AdalahJustice) February 5, 2021

Hagerty added that the Senate approved an amendment to the Balancing Act that “would make the US embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved. It’s an important message that we acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

Former US President Donald Trump moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, after unilaterally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

“The Trump administration has fulfilled its promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish state of Israel, and it must remain there,” affirmed Senator Hagerty.

The vote on an amendment to keep the US embassy in Jerusalem. Just shameful. pic.twitter.com/t5dEK25wVT — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) February 5, 2021

Senator Inhofe expressed in the same written statement:

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. I am proud that the legislation to protect the US embassy from being transferred or downgraded has been approved.”

US media reported that Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders was among those opposing the bill.

On the other hand, the international community refuses to recognize Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)