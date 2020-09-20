Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Jewish settlers forced their way into Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa complex on Sunday in celebration of the Jewish New Year, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Awqaf Department said 76 settlers backed by Israeli police forces had entered the compound.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the settlers toured the courtyard in celebration of the Jewish Rosh Hashanah, which falls from Sunday to Thursday.

Right-wing Jewish supporters have called on supporters over the past few days to converge on the Al-Aqsa compound to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday, a Jewish settler attempted to blow in a shofar inside the flashpoint compound, but he was kicked out by the guards.

Jewish settlers often raid Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

