US Senator Sanders: “Israeli Attack on Abu Akleh’s Funeral is Outrageous”

US Senator Bernie Sanders strongly condemned in a tweet on Friday the attack on the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carried out by Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin earlier this week.

The attack by Israeli forces against mourners at the funeral of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is an outrage. The United States must condemn this, and demand an independent investigation into her killing. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 13, 2022

“The attack by Israeli forces against mourners at the funeral of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is an outrage,” said Sanders in a tweet.

“The United States must condemn this, and demand an independent investigation into her killing.”

A sizable Israeli police force cordoned off Friday the Saint Joseph Hospital, where the body of Shireen Abu Akleh is kept, setting up barricades at the hospital entrances and along the roads where her funeral procession is pass, not allowing Palestinian vehicles or pedestrians to pass.

WATCH | "We are NOT talking about journalists being in the crossfire. We're talking about a targeted Israeli campaign that aims at silencing journalists."@RamzyBaroud & @MarkSeddon1962 on Shireen Abu Akleh, killed by Israeli forces today. Watch in full https://t.co/gpWyFu69uy pic.twitter.com/29iPBcvqiT — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) May 11, 2022

Mounted police on horseback and scores of heavily-armed police afterward stormed the hospital and attacked dozens of mourners who were shouting slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and raising Palestinian flags.

Israeli police attacked the youth mourners insisting on carrying the coffin in their hands to the church before ultimately allowing a funeral vehicle to carry the coffin without being accompanied by the extraordinary number of mourners.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)