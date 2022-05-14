German Police Block Vigil to Commemorate Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

German police blocked a vigil meant to take place in Berlin on Friday to commemorate Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin, The New Arab reported.

Pro-Palestine Jewish organization Jüdische Stimme arranged the Friday vigil for Abu Akleh, only to be informed by police that their commemoration was prohibited.

"You would have expected Germany to lead the anti-racist campaign, not only in Europe but in the world at large, instead of leading the support, as a state, to one of the longest racist projects in our times in the historical land of Palestine." Ilan Pappe https://t.co/547ghLEem3 pic.twitter.com/NyS9GPkDmg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2022

It comes amid a ban by German local police on several other pro-Palestine demonstrations leading up to May 15, when Palestinians commemorate Nakba Day to remember the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced from their homes for the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

In addition to Friday’s vigil for Abu Akleh, five pro-Palestine demonstrations that were supposed to take place in Berlin this weekend have also been blocked.

In response to questions about the ban, Berlin police referred The New Arab to a statement it released on May 12.

229 Arab and international Human Rights Organizations and Networks strongly condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces while covering the storming of the Jenin refugee camp Wednesday morning.https://t.co/QlgGjOEBuM pic.twitter.com/53fxTijACg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2022

“After evaluating all circumstances and findings and weighing up all interests… the Berlin police today banned several assemblies reported for the coming days, as well as the holding of any replacement event in Berlin until May 15, 2022,” the statement read.

Many Palestinians and supporters of Palestine have long complained Germany’s institutional and media climate is hostile to them and their activism.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)