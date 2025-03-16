US Strikes on Yemen Could Ignite Regional Escalation, Yemeni Officials Warn

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A senior Yemeni official warns that the recent US-UK airstrikes on Yemen could spark a new stage in Yemen’s support for Gaza, with intensified actions against Israeli-linked vessels.

A high-level Yemeni source warned on Sunday that the recent US-UK military strikes on Yemen, which targeted several cities across the country, could lead to a dramatic escalation in Yemen’s support for Gaza.

The source, speaking to Al Mayadeen, emphasized that the attacks would not go unanswered and could trigger new phases of Yemeni support for Palestine.

The source reaffirmed Yemen’s stance in the ongoing conflict, stating, “Israeli-linked vessels will not pass through the designated naval zone” following the blockade announced by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

This move, according to the source, is part of Yemen’s broader effort to besiege the Israeli occupation, with a firm commitment to continue supporting Palestine at any cost.

Protecting Israeli Interests

The senior Yemeni official condemned the US-UK aggression, describing it as an attempt to protect the Israeli occupation.

The official argued that the strikes from the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, were intended to show solidarity with Israel’s expansionist policies.

“The US actions represent a clear message from Washington to the Zionist lobby that it is prepared to protect Israel by all means,” the source stated.

🎥 Trump watching US airstrikes on Yemen live from the White House pic.twitter.com/rMufETTeli — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 16, 2025

Regarding Trump’s calls for Yemen to halt its operations, the source dismissed them as “hollow,” questioning the effectiveness of such demands in light of Yemen’s history of defiance, including the presence of US aircraft carriers and destroyers in the region.

Yemen’s Resolve to Support Gaza

In response to the airstrikes, Ansarallah’s Political Bureau condemned the aggression, calling it a “treacherous and criminal attack.”

They confirmed that civilian areas in the capital, Sanaa, were struck, resulting in multiple casualties. The bureau emphasized that such acts amounted to war crimes and underscored the US’s role in supporting Israeli expansion and brutality in Gaza.

However, the group assured that Yemen would continue to support Gaza, regardless of the consequences, asserting that the aggression would only strengthen Yemen’s resolve.

“This is part of our moral and humanitarian duty,” a representative from Ansarallah stated.

🚨 Breaking: US & British Airstrikes Target Saada, Yemen Ansarallah reports that airstrikes have hit the city of Saada in northern Yemen, just two hours after US strikes on Sanaa caused casualties. Tensions continue to escalate. #Yemen #Saada #USUKStrikes pic.twitter.com/AvehfTFeYX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 15, 2025

Escalation and Naval Operations

The Yemeni official also reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to targeting Israeli-linked vessels.

“Our naval operations will continue exclusively targeting Israeli vessels to end the siege on Gaza,” said Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau. He argued that US involvement in the aggression against Yemen was unjustifiable and that Yemen would meet any escalation with even greater resistance.

Mohammad Abdul-Salam, head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, condemned the US airstrikes, calling them a “blatant act of aggression” and stressing that the US actions were designed to bolster Israel’s siege of Gaza.

He also rejected Trump’s claims about the safety of international navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, asserting that Yemen’s naval blockade only targets Israeli shipping.

The escalation follows a major military strike by the US-led coalition on March 15, with the US targeting Yemeni infrastructure, including radar, air defense, and missile systems. Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the airstrikes, which have led to civilian casualties, were a direct consequence of Yemen’s resumed military actions against Israeli-linked ships operating in the region.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)