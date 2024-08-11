‘Far from Victory’ – Israeli Officers Challenge Claims of Victory in Gaza in Open Letter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dozens of Israeli reserve officers said in a letter on Sunday that the Israeli army remains “far from victory” in Gaza despite Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the Strip, Israeli media reported.

The letter, signed by over 70 officers, was addressed to Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. It reportedly expressed surprise at recent claims by senior army officials that victory is near and that it may be time to transition to pinpoint raids.

“The public sees the bombings and targeted assassinations and thinks this is how a war should be fought,” the officers said adding:

“It is important to us that the public knows that this is not how wars are won, wars are won on foot. You conquer territory, cleanse it, hold it, and move on to the next target.”

“We, who came from the field, know very well that the situation is still far from victory,” the officers added, pointing out that Palestinian Resistance groups continue to have cross-border capabilities, including UAVs, explosive drones, and mortars.

“This is not what victory looks like!” they reportedly asserted.

Back in February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that “victory is within reach.”

According to Israeli media, at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,699 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,722 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)