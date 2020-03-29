VIDEO: Gaza Youth Perform in Solidarity with the Italian People

March 29, 2020 Articles, Features, Videos
A group of young Palestinian athletes and performers express their solidarity with Italy. (Photo: Video Grab)

In their own unique way, a group of young Palestinian athletes and performers expressed their solidarity with Italy, which has been hard hit by the Coronavirus COVID-19 disease.

In the video below, the leader of the group conveyed the support of all Palestinians to the Italian people, wishing them victory over the deadly virus.

Per l'Italiavideo realizzato da @team_skate_gaza da Gaza grazie, il supporto dalla Palestina non manca mai🇵🇸🇮🇹#giovanipalestinesiditalia

Posted by Giovani Palestinesi d'Italia on Saturday, March 28, 2020

(The Palestine Chronicle)

