Palestinian Fisherman Injured in Israeli Navy Attack off Gaza

A Palestinian fisherman was injured today after he was shot by Israeli navy off the shore of the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a fisherman was injured after he was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet by the Israeli navy.

The fisherman was moved to the hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as medium.

Israel schiet weer op ongewapende palestijnen.

https://t.co/3w2ATuQjTH — Gerard L. Mooyman ♂️ (@LeoMooyman) March 28, 2020

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)