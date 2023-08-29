WATCH: Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Break into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning under heavy protection from Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jewish settlers, divided into groups, raided the Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

According to WAFA, the Jewish settlers also performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

Israeli forces recently intensified measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.

Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in #Jerusalem under heavy protection from #Israeli occupation forces. #alaqsaunderattack (Video: via Al-Qastal) pic.twitter.com/vaTl4usu55 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 29, 2023

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing Israeli Jewish settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.

(PC, WAFA)