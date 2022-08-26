Islamic Jihad Accuses Israel of Backtracking on Gaza Truce Terms

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza accused Israel on Thursday of reneging on its commitments under a truce that ended a deadly three-day Israeli assault earlier this month, The New Arab reported.

The televised remarks of Ziad Al-Nakhala came as the armed group held simultaneous rallies in the Gaza Strip, Damascus and Beirut, weeks after the assault that ended in the Egyptian-brokered truce.

“The enemy is still evading the commitments it made to our brothers in Egypt,” Al-Nakhala said.

“The enemy government must bear full responsibility for that,” he said, referring to Israel.

Israel claimed that its air strikes launched on August 5 on positions of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza were a “pre-emptive” operation to avert an imminent attack.

The bombardment left 49 Palestinians killed, 17 of them children, and more than 350 wounded.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired more than 1,000 rockets – but many of them either hit farmland or were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.

In Israel, shrapnel wounded three people.

