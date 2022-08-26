Islamic Jihad Accuses Israel of Backtracking on Gaza Truce Terms

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza accused Israel on Thursday of reneging on its commitments under a truce that ended a deadly three-day Israeli assault earlier this month, The New Arab reported.
The televised remarks of Ziad Al-Nakhala came as the armed group held simultaneous rallies in the Gaza Strip, Damascus and Beirut, weeks after the assault that ended in the Egyptian-brokered truce.
The israeli regime fabricates charges against leader Bassam al-Saadi based on false & unfounded accusations to justify its attack on Gaza https://t.co/fGNO0eJGZ4
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 25, 2022
“The enemy is still evading the commitments it made to our brothers in Egypt,” Al-Nakhala said.
“The enemy government must bear full responsibility for that,” he said, referring to Israel.
Israel claimed that its air strikes launched on August 5 on positions of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza were a “pre-emptive” operation to avert an imminent attack.
The bombardment left 49 Palestinians killed, 17 of them children, and more than 350 wounded.
Israel has admitted to conducting the airstrike that killed 5 Palestinian children in Gaza after initially blaming their deaths on a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. https://t.co/vnBXQWAwkY
— Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) August 24, 2022
In response, Islamic Jihad fired more than 1,000 rockets – but many of them either hit farmland or were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.
In Israel, shrapnel wounded three people.
(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)
