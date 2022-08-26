Islamic Jihad Accuses Israel of Backtracking on Gaza Truce Terms

August 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Islamic Jihad first post-war rally. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza accused Israel on Thursday of reneging on its commitments under a truce that ended a deadly three-day Israeli assault earlier this month, The New Arab reported.

The televised remarks of Ziad Al-Nakhala came as the armed group held simultaneous rallies in the Gaza Strip, Damascus and Beirut, weeks after the assault that ended in the Egyptian-brokered truce.

“The enemy is still evading the commitments it made to our brothers in Egypt,” Al-Nakhala said.

“The enemy government must bear full responsibility for that,” he said, referring to Israel.

Israel claimed that its air strikes launched on August 5 on positions of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza were a “pre-emptive” operation to avert an imminent attack.

The bombardment left 49 Palestinians killed, 17 of them children, and more than 350 wounded.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired more than 1,000 rockets – but many of them either hit farmland or were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.

In Israel, shrapnel wounded three people.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*