WATCH: Dozens of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa

Illegal Jewish settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Jewish settlers, heavily guarded by Israeli police, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, and performed rituals throughout its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf, in charge of the holy site, said scores of Jewish settlers broke into the compound through the Moroccan Gate, where they performed Talmudic prayers and other rituals.

Located in occupied Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ tours as “provocative”, and said that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Muslim holy site.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.

