WATCH: Five Gilboa Prison Escapees Served an Additional Five-Year Sentence

Five out of six Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of a high-security Israeli prison in September 2021 were sentenced on Sunday to an additional five years of imprisonment by An Israeli court in Nazareth, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The five prisoners are Mahmoud Arda, 46, Mohammad Arda, 40, Yaaqob Qadri, 49, Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Nufeiat, 26. Meanwhile, the sixth prison, Zakaria Zubeidi, is reportedly waiting for an Israeli ruling on his case separately.

Watch: Five out of six Palestinian prisoners who tunneled out of the high-security Israeli prison of Gilboa in September 2021 were sentenced today to an additional five years in prison, and a fine of 5,000 shekels ($1500) each, an Israeli court in Nazareth ruled today. pic.twitter.com/SdJAS0tyLe — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 22, 2022

In addition to the five-year sentence, the five were sentenced to a fine of 5,000 shekels ($1500) each.

The six Palestinians broke out of the maximum-security Israeli prison in September 2021 by digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell, using spoons, plates and even the handle of a kettle. The six were captured a few days after the jailbreak.

The bold escape dominated newscasts for days and sparked heavy criticism of Israel’s imprisonment of Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)