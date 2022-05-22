WATCH: Five Gilboa Prison Escapees Served an Additional Five-Year Sentence

Hundreds of Palestinians march through the streets of Ramallah in solidarity with the Palestinian freedom fighters who escaped the Israeli prison of Gilboa. (Photo: via QNN)

Five out of six Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of a high-security Israeli prison in September 2021 were sentenced on Sunday to an additional five years of imprisonment by An Israeli court in Nazareth, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The five prisoners are Mahmoud Arda, 46, Mohammad Arda, 40, Yaaqob Qadri, 49, Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Nufeiat, 26. Meanwhile, the sixth prison, Zakaria Zubeidi, is reportedly waiting for an Israeli ruling on his case separately.

In addition to the five-year sentence, the five were sentenced to a fine of 5,000 shekels ($1500) each.

The six Palestinians broke out of the maximum-security Israeli prison in September 2021 by digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell, using spoons, plates and even the handle of a kettle. The six were captured a few days after the jailbreak.

The bold escape dominated newscasts for days and sparked heavy criticism of Israel’s imprisonment of Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

