Palestinian Worker Injured as Israeli Forces Open Fire near Tulkarem

May 10, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian workers waiting near the Apartheid Wall in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian worker was injured today after he was shot by Israeli forces near the Israeli Apartheid Wall, to the west of the town of Far’un in the occupied West Bank governorate of Tulkarm.

Local eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live gunshots at the worker, who is yet to be identified, as he was attempting to pass through a gate in the Apartheid Wall, allocated for the entry of Palestinian workers into the 1948 land.

The worker was injured in the foot, and people who tried to offer him help were prevented from doing so by the Israeli soldiers. 

Meanwhile, the other Palestinian workers were barred from going to their workplace after the soldiers closed off the gate.

Israeli forces have recently and continuously been targeting Palestinian workers in that area and other nearby locations as they try to enter Israel for work.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*