Palestinian Worker Injured as Israeli Forces Open Fire near Tulkarem

A Palestinian worker was injured today after he was shot by Israeli forces near the Israeli Apartheid Wall, to the west of the town of Far’un in the occupied West Bank governorate of Tulkarm.

Local eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live gunshots at the worker, who is yet to be identified, as he was attempting to pass through a gate in the Apartheid Wall, allocated for the entry of Palestinian workers into the 1948 land.

The worker was injured in the foot, and people who tried to offer him help were prevented from doing so by the Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the other Palestinian workers were barred from going to their workplace after the soldiers closed off the gate.

Israeli forces have recently and continuously been targeting Palestinian workers in that area and other nearby locations as they try to enter Israel for work.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)