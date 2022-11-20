Several Palestinians sustained injuries on Saturday in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers on the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said scores of Jewish settlers, guarded by Israeli forces, assaulted Palestinian civilians in the area. They pelted stones and empty bottles at Palestinian homes and physically assaulted and beat up Palestinian residents, injuring some of them.

The injured were moved to hospitals for medical treatment.

Defenseless Palestinian civilians confront Israeli settlers as the latter raid the neighborhood of Bab Al Zawiya in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/6COWViD50N — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) November 19, 2022

Israeli occupation forces accompanying the settlers in their attack also arrested two young Palestinian men while they were in front of their homes in the neighborhood.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of Jewish settlers went on a rampage through the neighborhood of Bab Al-Zawiya in the old city of Hebron, terrorizing the local Palestinian residents and assaulting shopkeepers.

Settlers also attacked vendors’ stalls and passers-by as they walked through the neighborhood’s alleys, backed and guarded by the Israeli army.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)