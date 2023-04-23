Jericho Remains under Israeli Military Siege for Second Day in a Row (VIDEO)

Israeli forces imposed a military siege on the city of Jericho. (Photo: via WAFA)

The occupied West Bank city of Jericho remains under Israeli military siege for the second day in a row, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Temporary military checkpoints have been set up by the Israeli occupation army at all the main entrances to Jericho since Saturday, resulting in traffic jams and unusually long queues of vehicles.

Palestinians trying to leave or enter the city have not been able to do so and are held for a long time at the military checkpoints erected by the Israeli army.

Moreover, confrontations erupted earlier Sunday morning between Israeli occupation soldiers and Palestinian residents at the south entrance to the city. Israeli soldiers fired teargas at the protesters, causing several cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

The Israeli siege on Jericho has been imposed during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

