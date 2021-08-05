WATCH: Israel Carries out First Lebanon Strikes in Seven Years

August 5, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli air force carried out its first airstrikes on Lebanon in seven years. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli air force said it carried out its first airstrikes on neighboring Lebanon in seven years Thursday.

“Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the air force tweeted.

“In response… fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched.

“An additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past was struck as well.”

Israeli aircraft routinely strike Palestinian targets in Gaza and suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria but it was the first time since 2014 that they had hit targets in Lebanon, the air force confirmed.

Lebanon’s Al-Manar television said Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes at around 12:40 am (2145 GMT) outside the town of Mahmudiya, some seven miles from the border.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency also reported the strikes but provided few details.

It was the second straight day that Israel had reported rocket fire from Lebanon.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.