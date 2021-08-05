WATCH: Israel Carries out First Lebanon Strikes in Seven Years

The Israeli air force said it carried out its first airstrikes on neighboring Lebanon in seven years Thursday.

“Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the air force tweeted.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun: "Israel's" use of its air force to target Lebanese villages is the first since 2006. It indicates that there are aggressive intentions that coincide with the continuous threats against Lebanon. — NewPress (@NewPress_en) August 5, 2021

“In response… fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched. “An additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past was struck as well.”

Israeli aircraft routinely strike Palestinian targets in Gaza and suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria but it was the first time since 2014 that they had hit targets in Lebanon, the air force confirmed.

Israel is bombing Lebanon right now pic.twitter.com/ll8nN4XS7H — Noor (@NoorAbdelHaq1) August 4, 2021

Lebanon’s Al-Manar television said Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes at around 12:40 am (2145 GMT) outside the town of Mahmudiya, some seven miles from the border.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency also reported the strikes but provided few details.

It was the second straight day that Israel had reported rocket fire from Lebanon.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)