WATCH: Israeli Authorities Force Jerusalem Family to Evacuate Home before Demolition

January 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces forcibly empty the Karama family home in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via AlQastan News)

A Palestinian family on Tuesday was forced by the Israeli municipality to evacuate its home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, in preparation for demolishing it, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said the Karama family moved its furniture out of their two-story building before the municipality begins the demolition on the pretext of construction without a permit.

The Israeli municipality, headed by a right-wing mayor and deputy mayor, has recently intensified its campaign against Palestinian-owned homes in the occupied section of the city. Palestinian homeowners are often forced to carry out the demolition themselves to avoid paying inflated fees.

Hundreds of Palestinian homes in the city are under threat of forced eviction and demolition under the pretext of construction without a permit. However, getting a construction permit in the city is almost impossible due to the municipality’s discriminatory policies against Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

