WATCH: Israeli Authorities Force Jerusalem Family to Evacuate Home before Demolition

A Palestinian family on Tuesday was forced by the Israeli municipality to evacuate its home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, in preparation for demolishing it, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said the Karama family moved its furniture out of their two-story building before the municipality begins the demolition on the pretext of construction without a permit.

Israeli occupation forces forcibly displace the Palestinian family of Karama from their home in Al-Tur neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, attacking their residents. pic.twitter.com/4LTIngi7tQ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 25, 2022

The Israeli municipality, headed by a right-wing mayor and deputy mayor, has recently intensified its campaign against Palestinian-owned homes in the occupied section of the city. Palestinian homeowners are often forced to carry out the demolition themselves to avoid paying inflated fees.

Israeli occupation prevents Karama family from taking out the rest of its contents, in Al-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem. https://t.co/QmhVfO3mFN — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) January 25, 2022

Hundreds of Palestinian homes in the city are under threat of forced eviction and demolition under the pretext of construction without a permit. However, getting a construction permit in the city is almost impossible due to the municipality’s discriminatory policies against Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)