Palestinian Teen Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack West Bank Town (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old Palestinian was injured on Monday when Jewish settlers attacked civilians in the town of Huwwara, near the West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, told WAFA that residents of Huwwara confronted the settlers when they converged on the town.

Daghlas added that the Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian commuters and homes on the main Nablus-Ramallah road, destroying windows and assaulting people, including the teenager who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Is that the "co-existing" with Palestinians that the world call for? Colonial Israeli settlers attacked vehicles and shops that belong to Palestinians in Huwwara near Nablus, and they opened fire in a public space dominated by Palestinians, last night. pic.twitter.com/uUNQZ54qox — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 25, 2022

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Confiscation of structures reported today in Huwwara. https://t.co/hG9VUlAUXf pic.twitter.com/jop8HBru67 — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) December 10, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)