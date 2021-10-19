WATCH: Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Carries Out Provocative ‘Visit’ to Palestinian Hunger Striker

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday carried out a provocative visit to hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmeh, and got into a confrontation with Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Arab Joint List, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Ben-Gvir, from the extremist Religious Zionism Party, claimed that he wanted to visit Qawasmeh, who was admitted to the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot a few days ago, due to his rapidly deteriorating health condition, Haaretz said.

בית חולים קפלן . מקדאק אלקוואסמי שובת רעב כבר 90 יום במחאה על מעצרו המנהלי. בן גביר בא לבקר. עודה בולם. pic.twitter.com/erQlZEFDyy — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) October 19, 2021

However, the Palestinian prisoner and his mother firmly refused to meet the far-right Israeli politician, saying that the visit was clearly a provocation, according to the Israeli newspaper.

Odeh – who was visiting with the Qawasmeh family at the hospital – was seen in a video shared on social media confronting Ben-Gvir outside the Palestinian prisoner’s room.

"My son is being killed slowly and mercilessly everyday, his flesh is melting.When is he going to be free? This is enough, I can't bear."

These are heartbreaking words of the mother of Meqdad Qawasmeh, a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike protesting his detention without trial pic.twitter.com/deU6TBLkAr — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) October 17, 2021

Qawasmeh has been on a hunger strike for about 90 days in protest of his administrative detention, along with five other administrative detainees, including Kayed Fasfous, who has been on a hunger strike for nearly 100 days and is currently hospitalized at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)