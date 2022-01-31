WATCH: Israeli Forces Brutally Detain Four Palestinians in Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli forces arrested four Palestinian youths on Monday morning, after violently beating two of them, in the occupied city of Jerusalem, Quds News Network reported.

Local sources said that Israeli forces stormed the village of Qatanna, near Jerusalem, and arrested two Palestinian youths after brutally attacking their vehicle, assaulting and beating them. Traces of blood could be seen on the vehicle, which has also been damaged.

Watch the moment when IOF arrested a Palestinian young man in Qatanna village, northwest of Jerusalem, this morning !!#فلسطين 𓂆 🇵🇸#SahabatPalestina_ID pic.twitter.com/dfaUbw86Pc — ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴘᴀʟᴇsᴛɪɴᴇ (@Forever__Pal06) January 31, 2022

One of the two youths has been identified as Jasem Al-Haj while the other has not been identified, yet.

Another Palestinian youth was also arrested from the same village after violently raiding his house.

The #Israeli occupation forces brutally detain a #Palestinian young man in #Issawiya village, occupied Palestine. Source: Eye on Palestine pic.twitter.com/VU6lulWf9l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2022

Israeli occupation forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank and Jerusalem. In 2021, Israeli forces arrested nearly 8,000 Palestinians, including 1,300 minors, and 184 women.

According to Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer, there are currently 4600 Palestinians held in Israeli occupation jails, including 34 women, 160 minors, and 500 administrative detainees held without charge or trial.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)