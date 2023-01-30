Jewish Settlers Attack Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

A group of Jewish settlers attempted to climb onto the roof of the Armenian Patriarchate to remove the flags of the Patriarchate and the Republic of Armenia, but were prevented from doing so by young Armenians standing outside the monastery, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Christians in East Jerusalem have complained of increasing attacks by Jewish settlers on their sites in the city in recent months.

Settlers also attacked Armenians in occupied East Jerusalem late Saturday.

Father Aghan Gogchian, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said in a Facebook post that two Jewish settlers hit a car with a group of young Armenians, on their way home from work.

Gogchian added that the young Armenians were verbally attacked by the two extremists when they tried to ask why their car was hit.

“You don’t have a neighborhood here. This is our country, get out of our country,” one of the Jewish settlers shouted, according to Gogchian.

The other one blew a tear gas canister before the two ran away.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)